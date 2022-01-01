The Biography Channel - Dave Chappelle

Not Available

Aired on the Biography Channel in 2006. A brief documentary in Biography format. A look at Dave Chappelles rise to a pinnacle in his career. A true comedic genius, in 2005 Chappelle was considered by many to be "the funniest man in Hollywood". This film Covers the events surrounding Season 3 of "Chappelle's Show" which was scheduled to air on May 31, 2005. In that month, Chappelle stunned fans and the entertainment industry when he abruptly left during production of the third season of Chappelle's Show and took a trip to South Africa for two weeks. Essentially walking away from a deal with Comedy Central worth $50 Million Dollars We may never know the real reasons for this however this film gives great insight from people close to the event and several clips from Chappelle himself explaining things in his own words.