The Biological Mother

During the War of Resistance Against Japan, the Aunt Tang, a villager from a small town in southern Jiangsu, resolutely gave away her own daughter to protect the descendants of the female cadres of the New Fourth Army. In the battle with the Japanese army, Tang Songniang's biological son Tang Songlin died sacrificely. Tang Niang held back the pain of bereavement and cooperated with the New Fourth Army's stubborn resistance to the Japanese invaders, and finally ushered in victory.