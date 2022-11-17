Not Available

At an early age, Kishen, to provide a better life for himself and his younger brother Karan, entered the underworld. To prevent the same fate from happening to Karan, he sent him abroad, but before this had happened, Karan had fallen in love with his friend Prakash's sister, Paro. Years pass, and now Kishen is the henchman of Anna, a psychotic don. Karan returns to Bombay and immediately goes to meet Prakash, now an honest police officer. But Anna's men kill Prakash right in front of Karan, and he learns of his brother's involvement with Anna. Against Kishen's wishes, he joins Anna's gang and starts tipping off a rival gang. This is revenge for Prakash's death-by playing off one gang against the other, he hopes to exterminate both of them at the same time. In a desperate attempt to get Karan away from it all, Kishen gets him married to Paro. But when the couple are brutally killed on their wedding night, Kishen is out for revenge...