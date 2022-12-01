Not Available

This adventure invites us to enter the heart of a story, which Daniel, a now retired drawing teacher, told us concerning a brief but striking encounter which occurred in Paris, in 1967. When an asset manager asked him to draw up a plan of a 16th-century building in the heart of Paris, he went into the flat of an enthusiastic collector of birds, nicknamed “The Bird Lady”. Her home was an exotic enchantment of birds either flying around freely or in refined cages. The more Daniel explored it, the less he felt that he was in Paris.