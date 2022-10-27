The Bird of East

Not Available

The young prosecutor (Nour El-Sherif) experiences what happened to writer Tawfiq al-Hakim in the novel "The Bird of the East" travels to Paris. Finds that the city of Paris in the eighties differs from Paris in the twenties, meets girl next to cinema. Despite the similarity of the events he abandons his beloved relations linked to one of his colleagues. Going through the same experience of the novel "Diary of Vice in the countryside," where he works in one of the villages and the prosecutor investigating the murder.