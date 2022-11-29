Not Available

The Bird on Nellie's Hat

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A dishy dolly of a brunette hitchhikes while taking lunch to her blacksmith husband. She gets a ride from a dastardly masher once she shows some leg. When she resists the cad's advances, she blackens his eye and gets tied to the railway tracks in revenge. The bird on Nellie's hat plays the key role in her rescue. Nellie's rescuer, a big burly Swede, is a classic sissified hunk- big on brawn and sporting effeminate good looks, but clueless what to do with the leading lady when she wants to give him his reward "kiss."

    Cast

