A dishy dolly of a brunette hitchhikes while taking lunch to her blacksmith husband. She gets a ride from a dastardly masher once she shows some leg. When she resists the cad's advances, she blackens his eye and gets tied to the railway tracks in revenge. The bird on Nellie's hat plays the key role in her rescue. Nellie's rescuer, a big burly Swede, is a classic sissified hunk- big on brawn and sporting effeminate good looks, but clueless what to do with the leading lady when she wants to give him his reward "kiss."