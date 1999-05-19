1999

The Bird People in China

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1999

Studio

Not Available

Wada (Masahiro Motoki), a salary man, is enlisted to venture off to China to investigate a potential Jade mine. After his arrival, Wada encounters a violent, yet sentimental, yakuza (Renji Ishibashi), who takes the liberty of joining his adventure through China. Led on their long and disastrous journey to the mine by Shen, the three men come across something even more magical and enticing...

Cast

Renji IshibashiUjiie
MakoShen
Yuichi Minato
Tomohiko Okuda
Manzô Shinra
Michiko Kichise

