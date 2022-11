Not Available

This outdoor performance of Carl Zeller's celebrated operetta was staged at the Seefestspiele Mörbisch in 1998. Seefestspiele Mörbisch is an operetta festival held annually at Mörbisch am See in Austria. In the story, Adam, a handsome bird-seller from the County of Tyrol, finds himself in the Rhineland, where he and a village postmistress become entangled in various romantic intrigues and misunderstanding at the prince's court.