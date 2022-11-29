The Bird Stuffer

Not Available

Krazy is a taxidermist. A tough customer comes into his shop and tells Krazy to "Stuff this fish, and make it look like a bird." Poor intimidated Krazy starts to work but gets knocked out. He begins to have a nightmare about all the animals he's stuffed in the past. The animals put Krazy on trial. He pleads with them, singing "I ain't gonna stuff no more." He runs but is chased by the animals until he wakes up hopping mad because of his nightmare. He's still so mad when the tough customer comes back in that he takes the fish and begins to beat the customer with it. The customer then flees.