The Birds Of Paradise

Not Available

Pati, a student of journalism, decides to shoot her graduation film in Dzhabana in Kyrgyzstan. She is specially interested in the provincial town's vicinity to the nearby state frontier, which plays a major role in many of the townspeople's lives. Shima, Kycha and Baton use a stretch of fallow ground on the border to smuggle goods in their home-made four-wheel drive. Pati bumps into the threesome soon after her arrival in Dzhabana, when she recognizes her freshly stolen camera in the hands of its new owner: Baton. Pati strikes up an ambiguous relationship with the gang. She joins their tours as an observer at first, but soon takes a more active part. Then Shima comes up with a scheme to smuggle a stolen luxury vehicle: a cross-border wedding procession with the bridal couple in the limousine...