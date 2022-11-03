The Birth of Love

Not Available

Writer and Director Phillipe Garrel presents the story of two friends, Paul (played by Lou Castel) and Marcus (played by Jean-Pierre Léaud), both in search of trying to understand what love is and what love really means. Paul is married, has two kids but seems unsatisfied with his life and keeps meeting other women, trying to build a relationship, but most of the time these women don't want to stay with him, they just want company to sleep with it, but no sex involved sometimes. Marcus had some affairs here and there, but keeps thinking about one girl he loved but didn't loved him anymore because of his egocentric behavior. Throughout the film he'll keep thinking about working on something he likes, or the possibility of having a child (after noticing how happy his friend is with his kids. How naive of his part!).