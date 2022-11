Not Available

This short film is based on the story "Cookies" by Douglas Adams. A young gentleman wants to enjoy a cup of coffee and some of his favorite biscuits after his afternoon walk. He sits at a cafe next to a young man and goes to get a cup of coffee, only to find out when he gets back that the man has opened his biscuits. As a true gentleman he keeps his silence and instead takes a biscuit himself. How this battle is going to finish?