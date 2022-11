Not Available

Cashier Maurice Legrand is married to Adele, a terror. By chance, he meets Lucienne, "Lulu", and make her his mistress. He thinks he finally met love, but Lulu is nothing but a streetwalker, in love with Dede, her pimp. She only accepts Legrand to satisfy Dede's needs of money. Remade as Fritz Lang's Scarlet Street with Edward G. Robinson and Joan Bennett.