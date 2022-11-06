Not Available

The Bite

Koichi is a gigolo who is paid by a madame to seduce and have sex with various women while she and her clients secretly watch. He doesn't like what he's doing, but he needs the money to take care of his seriously ill mother. One day he's given the assignment to seduce a pretty waitress and they wind up falling in love. Koichi tells his madame that is going to quit, but she has other plans for him.

Senjo IchirikiKoichi Okamoto
Jiro KendaJoji
Machiko MatsumotoAkiko Shimizu
Keiko NaruseEtsuko Harada
Yuri NishiKinko
Keisuke Senda

