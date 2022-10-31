Not Available

"The Bittersweet Temptation" is a dutch documentary about the bizarre world of Ferrero's "Kinder Surprise" egg. The grown-up collectors who travel thousands of miles, and spend equally high amounts of money in their pursuit of each newer series. The seller who releases a yearly catalogue, helped by anonymous sources at Ferrero's very secretive headquarters. The exhibition visitors, desperately seeking that last missing miniature car or information leaflet. And the artist behind many of the popular figures, who for the first time in his career gets the recognition he's been longing for.