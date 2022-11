Not Available

In this thoughtful documentary, actress Sarah Rush takes us back to the coal-mining town of her youth -- Carmichaels, Penn., population: 556. At the 50th anniversary of the Coal Queen Pageant in August 2003, we're introduced to 14 high-school-aged hopefuls who are vying for the coveted crown. The pageant and its related events serve as the backdrop to highlight local miners and their way of life and show the community's strength, pride and unity.