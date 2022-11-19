The Black Arrow

Not Available

One plotting politician, Sir Daniel Brackley, is using the royal unrest to his advantage and unwittingly giving rise to the arrival of a medieval hero, Black Arrow, whose steel cross bow and stout heart are pitted against the kingdom's villains. Black Arrow is saving one final arrow for the assassin who murdered his good friend, Harry Shelton, and left young Richard Shelton fatherless. Join the exciting adventures of Richard Shelton and the mysterious Black Arrow, brought together through turmoil and tragedy to begin the adventure of a lifetime.