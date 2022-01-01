The Black Crowes - Warpaint Live

Not Available

The Black Crowes are one of the all-time great live rock bands. Their shows are legendary and regularly sell out in record time wherever in the world they play. This new live DVD was filmed on March 20, 2008 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles during the tour in support of their critically acclaimed new studio album "Warpaint". The concert features live versions of the whole of the "Warpaint" album plus a mixture of previously unreleased cover versions and some of their own classics. 1) Goodbye Daughters Of The Revolution 2) Walk Believer Walk 3) Oh Josephine 4) Evergreen 5) We Who See The Deep 6) Locust Street 7) Movin' On Down The Line 8) Wounded Bird 9) God's Got It 10) There's Gold In Them Hills 11) Whoa Mule 12) Poor Elijah - Tribute To Johnson 13) Darling Of The Underground Press 14) Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye 15) Don't Know Why 16) Torn And Frayed 17) Hey Grandma