"Fool 'Em All" is The Black Dahlia Murder's second full-length video and follows up their immensely popular "Majesty". Once again, director Robbie Tassaro captured the band on tour for another installment of absurdity and hilarity! "Fool 'Em All" follows the band on their 2013 World Tour with a full-length documentary and 14 song concert film, capturing the band in their native habitat on the 2013 US Vans Warped Tour and European Tour.