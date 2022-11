Not Available

Yu Akahane (Nana Komatsu) moves to a dormitory room after her father's transfer from work. She is excited that she will live in the same dorm as Takumi Shirakawa (Yudai Chiba) aka "White Prince." Yet, Haruto Kurosaki (Kento Nakajima) aka "Black Devil" kisses her as punishment for going against him. It is Yu Akahane’s first kiss. Since then, she becomes obedient to Haruto Kurosaki.