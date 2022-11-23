The Black Facade

Not Available

Jackson Blackman just can't get a break. He gets no respect from his roommate or friends, he plays out to empty coffee houses and scrubs money off his grandmother. Just when he thought things couldn't get any worse his car dies, but is it a blessing in disguise? After roommate Kato drives him to a music shop Jackson is mistaken for Jack Black. Kato convinces him that this could be a new and prosperous chapter in his life. That night he meets Farin, a girl that likes him for who he is.