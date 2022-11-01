The Black List: Volume One

Not Available

As a new chapter begins in this country, The Black List offers a dynamic and never-before-heard perspective from achievers of color. This series of inspired - and inspiring - observations on African-American life in the 21st century forms a roll call of some of the most compelling politicians, writers, thinkers and performers ever to tackle their fields of endeavor. Watch the interview-portraits and get a sharper snapshot of where this country has been and where it's headed. Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Stars include Collin Powell, Toni Morrison, Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Slash, Chris Rock, Susan Rice, Lou Gossett Jr., Russell Simmons and many more.