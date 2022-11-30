The Black Panda 2

Not Available

In this hilariously hot gay porn parody from Peter Fever, the Black Panther (Osiris Blade) heads to Wakamona in search of an ancient, magical sperm called Peckeranium, which extends life and gives horny powers. He finds the headquarters of the mysterious Black Panda (played by Alex Chu), who is defended by his two Panda brothers (Levy Fox and Ken Ott). If he wants to trade his Vibranium for Peckeranium, he needs to eat their cumloads and perform an ancient panda ritual that involves being buried in an avalanche of sperm while going into a dream world of his most erotic fantasies. Meanwhile, three hunky American CIA Agents sent by President Crump are also after Peckeranium. It's winner fucks all as our all star cast competes for the ultimate prize.