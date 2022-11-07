Not Available

The Black Prince, a historical drama, is being directed by Kaviraj. The film follows the story of the last Sikh Maharaja — the son of the powerful ruler Ranjit Singh — who was placed on the throne at the age of five, after the death of his father. In 1849, Punjab was annexed to British India and the young prince was removed from the throne and eventually sent off to England. His attempts to return to India and reclaim his kingdom were thwarted by the British. The Black Prince will be acting debut of Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who is well know for his Sufi style of singing.