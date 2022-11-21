Not Available

Chan sisters Chan Meiling and Chan Meiyu are respected high class, women in Hong Kong's more upscale neighborhoods. However, they both share an alter-ego called the Black Rose, a notorious cat burglar who dresses in a black leotard, and steals from the rich to give to the poor - taking on a Robin Hood-style mission. Even with their antihero status, the Black Rose has created uneasiness and tension in the high society; therefore, an insurance detective investigates the crimes and tries to unmask the woman behind the cat mask.