The Black Shield Of Falworth

In the days of King Henry IV,stalwart young Myles and his sister Meg have been raised as peasants,without any knowledge of who their father really was. But one day they journey to Macworth castle. There Myles falls in love with the Macworth's daughter Anne,makesfriends and enemies,and learns to be a knight.
|Tony Curtis
|Myles Falworth
|Janet Leigh
|Lady Anne of Mackworth
|David Farrar
|Gilbert Blunt, Earl of Alban
|Barbara Rush
|Meg Falworth
|Herbert Marshall
|William, Earl of Mackworth
|Torin Thatcher
|Sir James
