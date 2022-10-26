1954

The Black Shield Of Falworth

  • Adventure
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 1954

Studio

Universal International Pictures

In the days of King Henry IV,stalwart young Myles and his sister Meg have been raised as peasants,without any knowledge of who their father really was. But one day they journey to Macworth castle. There Myles falls in love with the Macworth's daughter Anne,makesfriends and enemies,and learns to be a knight.

Cast

Tony CurtisMyles Falworth
Janet LeighLady Anne of Mackworth
David FarrarGilbert Blunt, Earl of Alban
Barbara RushMeg Falworth
Herbert MarshallWilliam, Earl of Mackworth
Torin ThatcherSir James

Images