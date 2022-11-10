1979

The Black Stallion

  • Adventure
  • Family

Release Date

October 16th, 1979

Studio

United Artists

While traveling with his father, young Alec becomes fascinated by a mysterious Arabian stallion that is brought on board and stabled in the ship he is sailing on. When it tragically sinks both he and the horse survive only to be stranded on a deserted island. He befriends it, so when finally rescued both return to his home where they soon meet Henry Dailey, a once successful trainer. Together they begin training the horse to race against the fastest ones in the world.

Cast

Mickey RooneyHenry Dailey
Teri GarrAlec's Mother
Clarence MuseSnoe
Hoyt AxtonAlec's Father
Michael HigginsNeville
Ed McNamaraJake

