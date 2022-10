Not Available

A group of lads from "Liverpool" travel to "Middlesborough" in their transit van to lay tarmac on the roads of a new estate on "Teeside". Whilst there they get up to all sorts of mayhem, the young lad who is the "teaboy" is told by the older men to put plenty of sugar in the his tea because it will help his sex drive. Meanwhile the guys have a dream of owning their own tarmac gang, and go off to a local bank to try to borrow the money for this hair brain scheme.