The Black Virgin

Not Available

Life of inhabitants of a small fishing village of the caribbean , changes drastically after the apparition of a Black Virgin, which disallowed the skies to get dark, stopped the vandals from invaden town. After months of intense changes in the chaotic life of this fishing town, the inhabitants had to face the most cruel of changes in their lives.La vida de los habitantes de un pueblo pesquero del caribe, cambia drásticamente tras la aparición de una Virgen Negra, ésta no permitió que el cielo volviera a oscurecer, impidió que los vándalos invadieran el pueblo. Luego de meses de intensos cambios en la caótica vida de este pueblo pesquero, sus habitantes tuvieron que enfrentarse al más cruel de los cambios en sus vidas