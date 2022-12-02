Not Available

The Black Woman

    Black poetess Nikki Giovanni interviews singer Lena Horne in this special Black Journal program focusing on the Black woman. In another segment, a panel of six prominent Black women discuss the role of the Black woman in today's society. Participating in the panel are Verta Mae Grosvenor, author of "Vibrations Cooking"; Jean Fairfax, NAACP Legal Defense lawyer; Martha Davis of the Harlem Drug Fighters Union; Marion-Etoile Watson, producer for Metromedia Television (Channel 5, New York City); Bibi Amina Baraka (Mrs. LeRoi Jones); and Joan Harris, hostess of NBS's "Positively Black." Also on the program Mrs. Grosvenor's eight-year-old daughter, Kali, reads from her recently published book, "Poems by Kali"; The Church of the Shrine of the Black Madonna holds a woman's day ceremony to honor "the generations of struggle that the Black woman has made in order for Black people to survive"; during the ceremony in the church, author Sonia Sanchez reads her poem "Queens of the Universe."

