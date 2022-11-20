The Blackout - Fat Joe Vs Jay-Z At The Rucker

Not Available

If you’re a fan of basketball, or if you’re from New York City, you have heard about Rucker Park, the legendary sports center in Harlem. Stephon Marbury, Ron Artest, Jermaine O’Neal, Lamar Odom, Steve Francis, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, Jamal Crawford, and plenty of other NBA superstars have all laced their sneakers against equally respected street ballers to put on a showcase for the fans. This documentary covers the scheduled 2003 title match between Fat Joe’s team, Terror Squad, and Jay-Z’s team, Team S.Dot Carter. Things fell apart and the match never materialized. The basketball world was left utterly disappointed, however, the hype alone was substantial enough to never be forgotten.