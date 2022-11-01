Not Available

War. A city under the siege. The truce has been recently signed, and the squad known as the 'Blacks', who used to do the dirty jobs, needs to be disbanded. Ivo, the squad commander who has lost three of his soldiers, prepares the action to retrieve their dead bodies from the forest and, despite the ceasefire, blow up the dam, thus causing a great damage to the enemy: The survived members of the squad, tortured by their personal doubts and guilt, move into action. On the battlefield, they find the enemy they are searching for is in the place they least expect - inside themselves.