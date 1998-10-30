The Blacksheep Affair

A patriotic Chinese cop is reposted to fictional East European country Lavernia as punishment for ignoring orders during a plane hijack operation. There he encounters his ex-girlfriend, who fled to Lavernia after Tiananmen Square. Their paths soon tangle with the charismatic but evil leader of the Japanese cult Aum Shinryuu
|Shu Qi
|Chan Pun
|Andrew Lin
|Keizo Mishima
|Ken Wong
|Hung Wai-Kwok
|Kenneth Tsang
|Lone Moon / Tasta
|Xiong Xin-Xin
|Captain Kiang
|Joe Cheung Tung-Cho
|Chinese Ambassador to Larvernia
View Full Cast >