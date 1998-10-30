1998

The Blacksheep Affair

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1998

Studio

Eastern Film Production

A patriotic Chinese cop is reposted to fictional East European country Lavernia as punishment for ignoring orders during a plane hijack operation. There he encounters his ex-girlfriend, who fled to Lavernia after Tiananmen Square. Their paths soon tangle with the charismatic but evil leader of the Japanese cult Aum Shinryuu

Cast

Shu QiChan Pun
Andrew LinKeizo Mishima
Ken WongHung Wai-Kwok
Kenneth TsangLone Moon / Tasta
Xiong Xin-XinCaptain Kiang
Joe Cheung Tung-ChoChinese Ambassador to Larvernia

