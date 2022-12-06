Not Available

The Blade Runner Phenomenon

    Filmmaker Ridley Scott's cult film Blade Runner, based on a novel by visionary writer Philip K. Dick and released in 1982, is one of the most influential science fiction films ever made. Its depiction of the megalopolis of Los Angeles in the year 2019 is oppressively prophetic: climate catastrophe, increasing public surveillance, powerful monopolistic corporations, highly evolved artificial intelligence; a fantastic vision of the future world that has become a frightening reality.

