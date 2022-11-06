Not Available

The Blazing Temple

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hong Hwa International Films (H.K.) Ltd.

Young men, angered by the repressive and corrupt Ching government, come to the Shaolin Temple to study. Fearing that the Shaolin Temple is a harbor for rebels wanting to overthrow the government, the Ching Emperor Yungzheng kills the monks wherever he can find them. After the Emperor orders the destruction of the Shaolin Temple, his name becomes the most feared and hated in China. After years of struggling, the surviving Shaolin disciples, led by Carter Wong, move to assassinate the Emperor. This epic tale of Manchu China has all the scope and action you'd expect from Hong Kong master Joseph Kuo.

Cast

Carter Wong
Chia Ling
Chang Yi
Yee Yuen
Liu Ping
Kam Kong

