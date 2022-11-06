The Blessed Ones

Not Available

Sune, a dropped out theology student who also is the son of a priest, meets Viveka in a church. The two connect via a theological discussion and eventually get married. As the years pass, Viveka grows more and more emotionally unstable due to jealousy and religious anxiety. Sune accepts Viveka's mental problems and, instead of seeking help for his wife, obeys her increasingly bizarre commands. Eventually Viveka loses her mind completely, locks herself in the couple's apartment while Sune is away, and tries to make neighbours and the police believe that Sune is trying to murder her with a knife. When Sune arrives home Viveka is taken away to a hospital. Sune tries to convince the doctors that Viveka is not insane and should be allowed leave. In the end, Sune turns on a gas tap and lies down next to Viveka so they will die together.