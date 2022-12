Not Available

Young Sonu volunteers to lead the camels out to graze when his father becomes ill. While taking a lunch break, the camels wander off across the arid terrain. As Sonu pursues them, he unwittingly crosses over the border into Pakistan. A Pakistani herdsman graciously leads him back to the other side and promises to deliver the camels to a border checkpoint the following day. Neither of them could anticipate the bureaucratic obstacles that lay ahead.