The Bling Lagosians

As each member of the Holloway family work to solve their problems, they prepare for Mopelola's party, clearly to become the year's biggest society event. But the buzz about the party compels the Asset Management Corporation to foreclose on ST. IVES, the family business, after the death of his God Father Baba Eko who had been protecting Akin Holloway. He must then fight a bigger battle - getting Mopelola to cancel her party and maintain a low profile to get them off the radar, while he tries to save the business.