The Blitz: Days that Changed WWII tells the story of one of the most pivotal six-month periods of the 20th century, beginning in August 1940 as Nazi Germany has conquered most of Western Europe. Britain now stands alone against Hitler’s Luftwaffe as it rains bombs on its cities, villages and ports. As they face daily bombardment and destruction along with threats of gas attacks and invasion, the people of Great Britain come together to make a heroic stand.