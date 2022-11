Not Available

Liu Haiyang and Song Chao were best friends at Police Academy. After witnessing his trusted friend escape after the murder of his father, Liu Haiyang embarks on a quest for bitter revenge that takes him from Harbin to Hainan, only to uncover an illicit relationship between his wife- Chu Jie and his best friend. But neither of them realize they are mere cogs inside a deeper, more sinister conspiracy.