1988

The Blob

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 1988

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Remake of the 1958 horror sci-fi about a deadly blob which is the spawn of a secret government germ warfare project which consumes everyone in its path. Teenagers try in vain to warn the townsfolk, who refuse to take them seriously, while government agents try to cover up the evidence and confine the creature.

Cast

Shawnee SmithMeg Penny
Donovan Leitch, Jr.Paul Taylor
Jeffrey DeMunnSheriff Herb Geller
Candy ClarkFran Hewitt
Joe SenecaDr. Meddows
Del CloseReverend Meeker

View Full Cast >

Images