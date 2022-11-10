Remake of the 1958 horror sci-fi about a deadly blob which is the spawn of a secret government germ warfare project which consumes everyone in its path. Teenagers try in vain to warn the townsfolk, who refuse to take them seriously, while government agents try to cover up the evidence and confine the creature.
|Shawnee Smith
|Meg Penny
|Donovan Leitch, Jr.
|Paul Taylor
|Jeffrey DeMunn
|Sheriff Herb Geller
|Candy Clark
|Fran Hewitt
|Joe Seneca
|Dr. Meddows
|Del Close
|Reverend Meeker
View Full Cast >