The Blood Beast: The Films of Michael Reeves

The 12th Episode from the "Eurotika" documentary series, made for the UK Channel 4 about European exploitation cinema. This one looks at the films of British director Michael Reeves, who died under mysterious circumstances at age 25. Interviews include TV star ang longtime fellow Ian Ogilvy, who starred in all three of Reeves's features; award winning author Iain Sinclair and Paul Maslansky, who produced Reeves's first film. 1960s and 1970s, European low-budget films went kinky, emerging as a new type of cinema that blended eroticism, surrealism, horror, and over-the-top atmospherics. This series covers European exploitation cinema and sexploitation before the introduction of home video.