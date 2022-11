Not Available

Drinking and daydreaming are the pastime of Fong Tak Yuan, because he has no interest in the family farm. The local gang of hoodlums persuades Fong to rob the land of peasant farmers in order to grow opium. When the gang has no more use for him, they brutalize Fong's family and murder his father. To avenge their father's death, Fong and his brother challenge the gang, which results in death.