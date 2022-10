Not Available

Based on the Japanese legend of 15th century adventurer, Oguri Hangan Daisukeshige (Tatsuya Nakamura), Toyoda places us in a surreal world of tattooed Japanese slave workers whose real life roles serve more as symbols than actual characters. After being hired by a local despot, Daizen, to massage away a nasty venereal disease, Oguri is viley betrayed after refusing to stay longer.