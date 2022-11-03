The Blood Rules

Not Available

Mike, Jean, Shoot and Q are a professional robbery gang working for Uncle Lam. Q loves his girlfriend Bo who loves decisive men and luxury life. Shoot loves exotic fishes and Jean. Jean loves Mike, but he is married to another woman and has a young son. Uncle Lam loves good meals and big money. After finishing successfully the most recent job for Uncle Lam, Mike and his team want to take a break. Uncle Lam insists that they take one more job, which is to rob a triad boss Chicken Sam who loves diamonds in the very literal sense of the word. The robbery doesn’t go too smooth; moreover, Tom Wai, a police officer who loves his job, is getting closer and closer…