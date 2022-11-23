Not Available

The Blood Sword of the 99th Virgin

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The most controversial film ever produced by Shintoho, Magatani Morihei’s horror thriller Bloody Sword Of The 99th Virgin (Kyujukyu-honme no Kimusume) is set in the mountains of Iwate Prefecture - a remote area that might be described as the Ozarks of Japan. The mountain folk are depicted as superstitious, blood-thirsty primitives, which struck traditionally discriminated-against locals and others in their community as discriminatory. Probably as a result, the film has been seldom screened in Japan, and contrary to some speculation, it has never been officially banned.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images