Not Available

The Bloody Fists

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Empire Cinema Centre Ltd.

Yuen Woo Ping, who would in time become one of the world's leading martial arts choreographers, blocked the fight scenes for this Kung Fu action extravaganza. A small Chinese town is being torn apart by a conflict between local farmers and Japanese soldiers of fortune, who have been brought to town to liberate supplies of a rare Chinese herb. A martial arts expert gifted in both Chinese and Japanese fighting disciplines passes through town, and takes it upon himself to settle the feud.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images