The Blu Ray Experience, Vol. 2: Opera, Ballet, Theatre

The Opus Arte Blu-ray catalog contains many outstanding offerings from the worlds of opera, ballet and theater mounted in some of the world’s great venues: Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Glyndebourne Festival, De Nederlandse Opera and Shakespeare’s Globe Theater, to name a few. The Blu-Ray Experience II has something to please just about everyone: the operaphile (9 selections), the balletomane (4 dances), and the theater buff (1 scene). Even better, it samples both familiar works (the big three Mozart operas, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Puccini’s La Boheme) with unfamiliar ones (Cavalli’s Ercole Amante, Henze’s Undine, Purcell’s The Fairy Queen). With a running time of 54 minutes, most of the selections are brief but long enough to convey the essence of what the full productions would offer.