In 1939 France, Léa, the daughter of a rich wine grower in Bordeaux, sees her adored childhood sweetheart married to his namby-pamby cousin. Léa has lovers but never stops carrying the torch for Laurent. Be it while tending pregnant Camille during Laurent's service at the front, holding down the family estate of Montillac where Germans are billeted, or cycling through occupied checkpoints with messages for the Résistance movement...