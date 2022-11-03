Not Available

The Blue Boy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    BBC

    Marie is an insecure housewife whose husband, Joe, is having an affair. The two of them take a holiday to rural Scotland, but by sheer bad luck, end up at the hotel Joe uses for his "getaways." There, Marie is told the story of a young boy who drowned in a nearby lake long ago, and finds herself becoming more and more obsessed with his ghost.

    Cast

    		Adrian DunbarJoe
    		Eleanor BronChristine
    		Phyllida LawMarie's Mother
    		David HorovitchRobert
    		Joanna RothBeth
    		Emma ThompsonMarie Bonnar

