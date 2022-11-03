The Blue Boy

Marie is an insecure housewife whose husband, Joe, is having an affair. The two of them take a holiday to rural Scotland, but by sheer bad luck, end up at the hotel Joe uses for his "getaways." There, Marie is told the story of a young boy who drowned in a nearby lake long ago, and finds herself becoming more and more obsessed with his ghost.
|Adrian Dunbar
|Joe
|Eleanor Bron
|Christine
|Phyllida Law
|Marie's Mother
|David Horovitch
|Robert
|Joanna Roth
|Beth
|Emma Thompson
|Marie Bonnar
